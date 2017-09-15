Madigan Bombshell Sparks Speculation

Within hours of Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s announcement that she won’t seek reelection next year, speculation is beginning about what she might do next and who may succeed her. Madigan says that after four terms in the office, it’s time to seek a new challenge. She didn’t say whether that could include seeking another office, though she’s said in the past that she won’t run for mayor in 2019. Meanwhile, State Senator Kwame Raoul says he’s interested in running to succeed Madigan next year.