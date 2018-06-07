Madigan Chief Of Staff Is Out

In this Feb. 17, 2016 photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, left, looks on as Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers the State of the Budget Address in the House chambers at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Rauner says Madigan and daughter, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan were complicit in a scheme to create a crisis over the budget mess by trying to get a court declaration that state employees should not be paid without a budget. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan’s right hand man at the statehouse is out of a job after another #MeToo complaint.

The Speaker yesterday said his Chief of Staff, Tim Mapes, resigned at his ‘direction.’

Mapes’ resignation came just hours after another Madigan statehouse staffer told reporters about a number of inappropriate and sexual comments that she says Mapes made over the years.