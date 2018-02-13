Madigan Fires Aide Over Harassment Complaints

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2016 file photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to reporters in Springfield, Ill. Already holding the title for longest state budget stalemate, Illinois is poised to enter a third year without a spending plan as the feud between Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democrats controlling the Legislature drags on. They're expected to return to Springfield for a special session starting Wednesday, June 21, 2017, facing higher stakes to get a budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

Illinois House Speaker and state Democratic Party chairman Michael Madigan is dumping a longtime political aide after allegations of sexual harassment. Madigan is firing aide Kevin Quinn, younger brother of Alderman Marty Quinn, from several posts in Madigan’s political organizations and in the speaker’s office where he’s worked for nearly 20 years. The move comes after Madigan’s office investigated November complaints from a female worker who said Quinn sent her inappropriate text messages and made unwanted adavances. Quinn hasn’t commented. Madigan says the investigation is also prompting changes in his organization to prevent bad behavior and to react quickly if it occurs.