Madigan Slams Rauner Over Special Session

In this Feb. 17, 2016 photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, left, looks on as Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers the State of the Budget Address in the House chambers at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Rauner says Madigan and daughter, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan were complicit in a scheme to create a crisis over the budget mess by trying to get a court declaration that state employees should not be paid without a budget. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is accusing Governor Rauner of continuing a crisis over school funding by pitting children in one part of the state against those in another. In a statement, Madigan says Rauner’s call for a special House session tomorrow makes little sense since it’s the Senate that’s holding the school funding reform bill Rauner’s been demanding. He wants the bill on his desk so he can cut what he calls a bailout for Chicago teachers’ pensions. At tomorrow’s session, Republicans may try to offer their own school funding bill, though they lack the votes to get it passed.