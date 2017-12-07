Madrigal Dinners to be held at Lincoln-Way Central High School

The Lincoln-Way Central High School Music Department is proud to present its 48th Annual Madrigal Dinners beginning on Thursday, December 7, through Saturday, December 9. The three nights of food, music, and tradition will be held at Lincoln-Way Central High School.

Dating back to 1970, the Madrigal Dinners have been one of Lincoln-Way Central’s oldest and proudest traditions. Join the Jester, King, Queen, and the royal court to ring in the holiday season.

The dinners will begin at 6 p.m. on:

Thursday, December 7th

Friday, December 8th

Saturday, December 9th

Tickets for these events can be purchased by visiting lwcmusic.org or by calling (815) 462-2300.