Major Cocaine Arrest in Will County

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of three individuals suspected of trafficking illegal drugs from Texas, through Will County. On Thursday, February 2, 2017, Will County Sheriff’s deputies stopped two vehicles near I-57 and Wilmington-Peotone Road after receiving a tip from another law enforcement agency. The Sheriff’s office K-9 Unit was called to the scene where the dogs indicated the possible presence of illegal drugs on one of the vehicles. Deputies performed a search and recovered 9 kilo’s of cocaine. During questioning it was determined that both vehicles and all three occupants were involved in the incident. All three suspects, who are from Chicago, were arrested and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. They are 40-year-old Jose E. Lopez, 50-year-old Ernesto Zuniga and 43-year-old Adrian Montanez. All three men have been charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Estimated street value of the seized cocaine is over $200,000.00.

Mugshots Left to Right: J. Lopez, E. Zuniga & A. Montanez