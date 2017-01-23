Man Accused of Breaking Into Multiple Will County Schools

A 29-year-old Chicago man was arrested after allegedly breaking into several Will County schools over the course of two months. Michael Duniver was arrested by the Romeoville Police Department on Tuesday. Duniver is accused of breaking into Pioneer Elementary School, Robert C. Hill Elementary School, St. Andrew Elementary School and Beverly Skoff Elementary School from December 8th to January 9th. Duniver has been charged with four counts of Felony Burglary to a School. His bond has been set at $750,000.