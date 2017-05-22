Man Accused of Home Invasion with a Dangerous Weapon

A 35-year-old man is being accused of breaking into a Joliet Township home on Sunday morning and threatening a sleeping man with a knife. Jose A. Sandoval is accused of breaking into a home in the 400 block of Jessie Street just after 3:00 am. Sandoval is then said to have entered the victim’s bedroom, while he was sleeping, and then punched the man and hit him with the handle of his knife. Sandoval then allegedly cut the bridge of the man’s nose and took money and a cell phone before leaving. The victim identified Sandoval and notified authorities that they were co-workers. Sandoval has been charged with two counts Home Invasion with a Dangerous Weapon, Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Battery/Great Bodily Harm.