Man Accused of Refusing to Leave Ex’s Joliet House

A 41-year-old Shorewood man was arrested on Sunday night after allegedly brandishing a knife while at his ex-girlfriend’s home. Jose Guzman was allegedly at his ex-girlfriend’s Joliet house and would not leave despite being asked several times. At one point it has been alleged that Guzman took out a knife and threatened anyone who touched him. Authorities were eventually called and took Jose Guzman into custody. Gurzman has been charged with criminal trespass to property and disorderly conduct.