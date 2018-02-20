Man Accused of Refusing to Leave Ex’s Joliet House
By Evan Bredeson
|
Feb 20, 2018 @ 4:57 PM

A 41-year-old Shorewood man was arrested on Sunday night after allegedly brandishing a knife while at his ex-girlfriend’s home. Jose Guzman was allegedly at his ex-girlfriend’s Joliet house and would not leave despite being asked several times. At one point it has been alleged that Guzman took out a knife and threatened anyone who touched him. Authorities were eventually called and took Jose Guzman into custody. Gurzman has been charged with criminal trespass to property and disorderly conduct.

RELATED CONTENT

Flood Watch in Effect for Will County Joliet Distirct 86 Recognizes Student Reading Accoplishments Submerged Vehicle in Will County Leads to Fatality Illinois Opens Voting For Top 200 Could Interstate 80 Become a Toll Road? Joliet Patch Report: Parents Believe Will County 911 Dispatcher Was Murdered in Channahon
Comments