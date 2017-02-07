Man Arrested with Over $30,000 Worth of Drugs in Joliet

A 29-year-old man from Chicago was arrested after the New Lenox police concluded an investigation that led to the seizure of almost $30,000 of ecstasy and cocaine. Matthew K. Louis was under investigation by the New Lenox Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security. It was on Friday afternoon, just after 1:30pm, that Louis was taken into custody by police in a parking lot at the intersection of McDonough and Larkin in Joliet. Louis had 1,000 ecstasy pills and three ounces of a cocaine on him at the time of the arrest. Court records show that Louis has been charged with possession of more then 15 grams of cocaine and possession of more then 600 ecstasy pills. His bond has been set at $300,000.