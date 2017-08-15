Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Shots Inside Home

A 34-year-old Joliet was arrested after allegedly firing a weapon inside his home last Friday morning. It was just before 12:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Broadway that Joliet Police received reports of gunshots being fired in the area. Police were able to located the exact home where the shots were coming from and surrounded the house. Inside the premises was Jason E. Mitchell along with his three children all under the age of 10. Officers where able to convince Mitchell to surrender without incident. The three children were placed in the care of their mother. Mitchell has been charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Cause Child to be Endangered, Reckless Conduct and Possession of a Controlled Substance. The possession charge came from crack cocaine that was found inside the home after Mitchell surrendered.