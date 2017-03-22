Man Arrested For Allegedly Pulling Fire at Shorewood Bar

A 25-year-old Frankfort man was arrested last week after pulling a fire alarm several weeks ago at a Shorewood bar. Curt Wdowikowski and friends were socializing at Skooter’s Roadhouse, 700 W. Jefferson Street, when management asked him and his party to leave the country western bar. While Wdowikowski and his companions were being escorted off the premises the Shorewood police had arrived to conduct a business check after a fire alarm had been triggered. An investigation showed that no fire had taken place but a review of surveillance footage showed that Wdowikoski had pulled a fire alarm at one point. Wdowikoski was arrested on Thursday, March 16th and charged with Giving a False Fire Alarm a felony. His bond has been set at $20,000.