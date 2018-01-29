Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing from Joliet Hardware Store

A 47-year-old Plainfield man was arrested after allegedly trying to leave a local hardware store with merchandise hidden under his shirt. Jeffrey A. Council was arrested on Saturday night on one count of Felony Retail Theft. Council was inside the Menards store on Jefferson Street and was allegedly seen on security cameras taking items off shelves and stuffing those items under his shirt. Council was stopped by the store’s loss prevention team after he attempted to make his exit. He was arrested on the scene and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.