Man Arrested After Attacking Joliet Casino Patron

A 33-year-old Chicago man, who is on parole, was arrested late last week after an incident at Hollywood Casino in Joliet. Terrell M. Mason was arrested by the Joliet Police Department after allegedly attacking a fellow patron. Mason was officially arrested on Parole Violation and given no bond. Mason was on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections for a sentence Criminal Drug Conspiracy. The man who Mason allegedly attacked declined to press charges as he told authorities on scene he was uninjured.