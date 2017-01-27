Man Arrested After Attempting to Flee From Police

An armed Romeoville man was arrested by police after running into Hammel Woods in Shorwood while attempting to flee arrest. 24-year-old Jeremy Durr was stopped by police on Wednesday night at Brook Forest Avenue and Ridge Road. Authorities were pulling Durr over due to having illegally tinted windows but learned through a registration check the the owner of the vehicle also had a suspended license. Durr pulled into a parking near Hammel Woods and eventually ran from police after refusing to stay in his vehicle. Police also noticed that Durr had an item in the waistline of his pants when he ran. Police eventually had to use a taser to apprehend Durr. When authorities took Durr into custody, he did not have an item in his waistband any longer. Channahon Police were called to bring out their K-9 which located a loaded .40 caliber pistol in the woods. Durr is facing 11 different charges resulting from his arrest, including 6 felonies. They are two counts of resisting arrest, one count possession of firearm with a prior conviction, two counts of possession of a firearm by a known gang member and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.