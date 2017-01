A 27-year-old Schaumburg man was arrested after believing he was meeting a young boy for sex in Crest Hill. Jacob Daniel Austin thought he was communicating with a young children about meeting for sexual favors on Craigslist, but was in fact talking with police. Austin was arrested on Thursday when he arrived at a Crest Hill restaurant for the arranged encounter. He has been charged with Felony Indecent Solicitation and Felony Traveling to Meet and Minor.