Man Arrested in Braidwood with 50 Bags of Heroin

Braidwood Police have announced the arrest of a 32-year-old man Dwight man, who authorities are alleging is a heroin dealer. Brian Kobiela was wanted on warrants of delivery of drugs in both of Cook and Livingston counties. When police arrested Kobiela they found 57 baggies of heroin in his pocket. The investigation also showed that Kobiela was going to flee the state in the near future. He was arrested on a new charge of delivery of drugs and booked into the Will County Adult Detention Facility. Braidwood police have stated that the arrest was able to be made after an anonymous tip from a concerned citizen.