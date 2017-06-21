Man Arrested After Confronting Plainfield Grandmother with Knife

A Naperville man was arrested in Plainfield on Tuesday after he allegedly threatened a family member with a weapon. It was on April 19th that Plainfield Police received a call that 22-year-old Anthony Olivo had allegedly demanded money from his grandmother while he was holding a knife. Police had been searching for Olivo for the last two months to no avail. Olivo was eventually apprehended and charged with Robbery of a Victim Handicapped or Over 60, Aggravated Battery to a Victim Over 60, Domestic Battery as well as two drug related misdemeanors and a traffic citation.