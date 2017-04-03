Man Arrested After Failing Breathalyzer During Court Appearance

A Joliet man facing charges of leaving a baby in a parking lot on a cold night in early March was arrested on Monday morning after failing a breathalyzer test during his court appearance for the case. Kenyatta Franklin was appearing in court on a charge of child endangerment when a Will County prosecutor asked for a breathalyzer to be performed and Will County Judge Matt Bertani ordered it. The 36-year-old blew a .4 blood-alcohol content, which is five times the legal limit in the state of Illinois. Franklin is facing charges related to an incident early March when a 59-year-old man found an 11-month-old girl in a parking lot on East Washington Street in Joliet. The police were called and the child was taken to Silver Cross Hospital due to the freezing temperatures and the baby’s lack of warm clothes. Police eventually traced the child back to the apartment of Kenyatta Franklin and Melissa Vance, who were both passed out on their couch when officers arrived at their residence. Vance was initially arrested along with Franklin but charges against her were dropped after authorities determined that the child was in Franklin’s possession when she was left behind in the parking lot. Franklin received an additional charge on Monday afternoon on top of his charge of Endangering Life of a Child and was given no bond according to the Will County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Summary. Doctors determined that the child would be ok following an examination on the night of the incident.