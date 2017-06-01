Man Arrested for Traveling to Meet a Minor for Sex in Joliet

A 31-year-old Romeoville man was arrested last Friday after attempting to meet a minor for sex in Joliet. Tomasz Potkaj was been charged with indecent solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a minor for sex. Potkaj believed he was talking to a young girl but was in fact talking to detectives with the Will County Sheriff’s Department. He arranged to meet with the young girl last Friday morning but was taken into custody when he arrived at the agreed to destination. Potkaj was ordered to be held on a $100,000 bond.