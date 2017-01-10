Man Arrested Tying to Breaking Into Cellphone Store in Crest Hill

A 26-year-old Ford Heights man was arrested on Friday morning after trying to break into a cellphone store in Crest Hill. It was at 4:30am that Crest Hill Police received a call of a burglary alarm that had been activated at cellphone store in Joliet. A Crest Hill officer on patrol believed that it would be necessary to check the T-Mobile store located in the 1700 block of Larkin in Crest Hill. Upon arrival the officer witnessed Lyndell Graham Jr. in the parking lot wearing a ski mask and carrying a rock. After questioning Graham Jr. and discovering damage to the store’s window Graham Jr. was taking into custody and charged with Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property.

