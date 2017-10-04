Man Charged with Aggravated Animal Cruelty After Channahon Dog Dies

A 22-year-old Bartlett man has been charged with Aggravated Animal Cruelty after an incident in Channahon in late September. It was on September 25th, just after 2:00 a.m. that Channahon police officers arrived at a home in the 24000 block of S. Tryon Street after receiving a report of an unresponsive dog. Officers interview the owner of the dog who told authorities that an acquaintance, Joseph A. Siwek, struck the dog after if reportedly bit Siwek while he was bathing the animal. The dog was transported to a 24-hour veterinary clinic where the chihuahua later died due to significant head trauma. Siwek has been charged with two counts of felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and one count of misdemeanor Cruelty to Animals.