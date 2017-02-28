Man Charged In Chicago Murder Mistakenly Released From Stateville

Authorities are searching for a man charged in a 2012 Chicago killing who was mistakenly released from prison. Garrett Glover was set free from the Stateville Correctional Center Friday after employees determined he had served enough time for a 2014 attempted armed robbery conviction. However, Glover is awaiting trial in the deadly shooting of Larry Porter on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 87th Street. Officials say he should have been returned to the Cook County Jail to be held in that murder case.