Man Charged in Minooka Crash That Killed Mother and Unborn Child

A 23-year-old Marseilles man has been charged for his role in a car accident that killed a 27-year-old Shorewood woman and her unborn child. Jacob Kaminski has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide of an unborn child after he allegedly struck the vehicle of Alexis Danley in the early morning hours of June 30th. Danley, who was pregnant, was pronounced dead the scene. Kaminski was initially charged with DUI, operating an uninsured vehicle, failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident, disobeying a no passing zone, possession drug paraphernalia and possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana. Kaminski’s bond has been set at $500,000.