Man Charged with Murder After Party For Man Released from Prison Turns Deadly

On Friday April 14th just before 11:30pm the Will County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 25000 block of Canal Road in Unincorporated Channahon Township regarding a possible shooting. Upon arrival Deputies found a 29 year old Nathan Hofkamp in the residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the torso. Minooka Fire Department transported Hofkamp to Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet where he was pronounced deceased. The victim had just been released from prison and was celebrating with family members inside the residence when a disturbance broke out. Sources have told WJOL that 65-years-old James F. Hess, who lived with Hofkamp’s mother, became upset when he felt the party became to rowdy and fired a shot striking the victim in the chest. Records from the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Will County show that Hess has been charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder. Hess’ bond has been set at $1 million.

Mugshot of James Hess