Man Charged After Police Find Cocaine Following Foot Chase

A 24-year-old man was arrested outside a Joliet Wal-Mart on Saturday afternoon after being caught with baggies of cocaine. It was at 1:30am that police received a tip of possible intoxicated driver pulling into the Wal-Mart gas station located on Route 59. Officers were dispatched to the location and upon arrival approached the man. The suspect in question, Nicholas Turberville, took off on foot, attempting to enter the Wal-Mart itself. He eventually surrendered to officers a short time later. Turbeville was wanted on warrants of Burglary from August of 2014 and Criminal Trespass from November of 2016. He was also charged with obstruction of justice and two counts of possession of a controlled substance after police found two bags of cocaine while processing Turberville at the jail.