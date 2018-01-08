Man Charged with Violating State’s Violent Offender Registry

A 43-year-old ex-con was arrested by Joliet police after providing the authorities with a fake address. Duschaun L. Neal was arrested for violating the state’s violent offender registration act. Neal landed on the registry after a conviction for aggravated battery to a child younger than 13-year-old in 2013. He is accused of giving the Joliet Police a local motel as his address but a follow up investigation showed that he had not been present at that location for some time. Neal was arrested and officially charged with two counts of Failure to Report Annually. His court date is scheduled for January 26th.