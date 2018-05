A 43-year-old Bourbonnais man was found guilty on Tuesday afternoon for the killing of two people inside a Joliet auto shop in March of 2016. William N. Krasawski was convicted for the murders of Michael Oram and Jamie Wills inside the Fleet Specialty Painting and Auto Body in Joliet on March 9, 2016. Krasawski will be officially sentenced on August 8th. He will be sentenced to life in prison.