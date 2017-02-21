Man Crashes Into New Lenox Garage And Drives Off

A Frankfort man was arrested after crashing his motorcycle into a garage on Friday night. It was at 11:35pm in the 2000 block of Northwind Drive that police were called after witnesses saw a man drive into a garage in the neighborhood and then drive off. Officers later witnessed a damaged motorcycle being driven with the kickstand down and initiated a traffic stop. A saddlebag was searched and inside a loaded pistol and un-prescribed medication was found. 24-year-old Joseph Allan has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and violating the state’s concealed carry law.