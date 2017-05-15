Man Cut During Fight in Wilmington

A fight in Wilmington on Sunday morning led to a West Chicago man reeving a laceration to his arm. It was in a parking area in the 200 block of N. Water Street that an altercation took place between the 21-year-old and a 20-year-old from Wilmington. Authorities have also told WJOL that a 41-year-old Braidwood woman was also involved in the the incident. Witnesses told police that when physical altercation between the three ended, the 21-year-old realized that he had been cut. When the police arrived the 20-year-old fled, but was apprehended a short time later. Police also located a knife near the scene. The 21 year old man and 41 year old woman were both transported to Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for treatment of injuries. At this time police are not releasing the names of persons involved because the investigation is ongoing and charges are still pending.