Man Drowns in Romeoville Pond

The Lockport Township Fire Protection District has reported that a 30-year-old man drowned in a residential pond early Monday morning. It was at a pond between Asbury Lane and Aster Drive in Romeoville that two individuals were kayaking in the pond when they ended up in the water for unknown reasons. Emergency personnel was able to rescue one individual from the scene. Authorities were eventually able to recover the body of the second person, Janusz Slaby. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.