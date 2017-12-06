Man Found Dead In Forest Preserve in Frankfort

A gruesome discovery at the Hickory Creek Preserve in Frankfort. The Forest Preserve District of Will County Police responded to a call at Hickory Creek Preserve near Lincoln-Way East High School in Frankfort at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5th.

Police discovered a 48-year-old Mokena man dead in the preserve of a suspected suicide. The Will County Coroner’s office was called and an autopsy was performed at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6th.

Will County Sheriff’s Police and the Frankfort Fire Department also responded to the scene.