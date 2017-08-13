Man Who Jumped Off Cass Street Bridge Has Died

The Will County Coroner’s office has announced that the 80-year-old man who jumped off the Cass Street Bridge into the Des Plaines River on Friday morning has died. It was just after 7:00 a.m. on Friday morning that the Joliet Police Department received a report of man in the Des Plaines River. Officers were able to pull the individual from the water and transport him to Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center Emergency Room. The man was pronounced deceased at 7:41 a.m. on Friday morning. An autopsy performed on Saturday determined the cause of death to be drowning. The identify of the deceased has not been disclosed as next of kin has not yet been notified.