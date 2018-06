Joliet Police are investigating the death of a man who reportedly jumped off a Cass Street railroad bridge, east of Henderson Avenue, in Joliet on Monday afternoon. Eyewitnesses reportedly saw 55-year old Octavio Vargas jump from the bridge just after 4 p.m.

Vargas was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where he died from his injuries in the emergency room. Toxicology results are pending. Joliet Police continue to investigate.