Man Mows Lawn with Tornado Looming in the Distance

THREE HILLS, Alberta – A tornado touched down in Canada on Friday – but the storm isn’t the most surprising thing that happened that day.

This picture of Theunis Wessels, mowing his lawn as the tornado spins in the field behind him that captured everyone’s attention:



His wife Cecilia took the picture and uploaded it to Facebook. She told the Canadian Press that cutting the grass was on her husband’s to do list that evening and she went to take a nap shortly after he started mowing.

Cecilia was awakened by her daughter, who told her that there was a tornado in the sky and that “dad wouldn’t come inside.”

Theunis says that the twister really was much further away than it looked in the picture and it was moving away from their location. In fact, their neighbors were also out taking pictures of the storm, which did not cause any injuries. The only damage reported was to a barn.

“I was keeping an eye on it,” he promised.