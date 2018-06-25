Man Released From Stateville After Charges Linked to Corrupt Chicago Cop

Gun charges are being dropped against another defendant linked to corrupt ex-Chicago Police Sergeant Ronald Watts. Anthony McDaniels, who has been in custody since 2008, is the 24th person to have had their conviction thrown out of court due to corruption. The defendant is scheduled to be released from Stateville Correction Center near Joliet later today. Watts is a former public housing officer known for shaking down drug dealers for protection money and pinning false cases on those who did not work with him.