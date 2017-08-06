Man Robs Joliet Jewelry Store

The Joliet Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a jewelry store was robbed on Friday morning. It was just before 5:00 a.m. that a man broke into David Nelson Exquisite Jewelry on Jefferson Street and made off with $5,000 to $10,000 worth of merchandise. David Nelson posted video and photo’s of the incident to Facebook. Police have stated that they are checking up with local pawn shops in effort to see if any of the stolen merchandise is being moved. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department.