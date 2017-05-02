Man in Jail For Killing NIU Student From Plainfield Wants Plea Withdrawn

A DeKalb man who pleaded guilty to murdering a Northern Illinois University student from Plainfield in 2010 is looking to have his guilty plea withdrawn, claiming he was coerced into confessing. William Curl is claiming that he was forced into admitting his guilt in the killing of Antinette “Toni” Keller by the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office. Curl is alleging that if he refused to plead guilty the prosecutors stated that they would go after his teenage son for the crime. “Toni” Keller was last seen on October 14, 2010, when she told friends she was going to take pictures in a nearby park for an art project. Her body was found two days later, burned, in that same park. On Monday a DeKalb County Judge ruled that Curl will be allowed to present evidence that received ineffective counsel which helped lead to his confession. Curl is currently serving a 37-year sentence at the Menard Correctional Center. He will be back in court for a status hearing on May 22nd.