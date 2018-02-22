Manhattan Irish Parade Grand Marshall, King and Queen Announced

The 24th Annual Manhattan Irish Fest is will be held on March 2nd and 3rd in Downtown Manhattan. The Irish American Society of County Will (IASCW) is the official Fest host in conjunction with the Village of Manhattan. The parade will begin at 11am on Saturday, March 3rd beginning on North Street then proceed to State Street.

The Manhattan Irish Fest Committee is proud to announce that the King & Queen Scholarship will forever be named the “Michael J. McHugh Memorial King & Queen Scholarship”. Mike was a lifelong Manhattan area resident and business owner who dedicated himself to the community. He was a founding member of the IASCW in 1981 and one of the original founding organizers of the Manhattan Irish Fest.



The 2018 Fest Committee is proud to announce the 2018 winners of the Michael J. McHugh Memorial King & Queen Scholarship. The King award goes to Ryan Gentile and the Queen award goes to Sara Swanberg, both of Lincoln-Way West High School. Each student will receive a $1000 scholarship toward the school of his/her choice. The Manhattan Irish Fest has awarded $27,000 in scholarships since 2004.

Each year, the Manhattan Irish Fest honors an individual who exhibits the grass-roots ideals the Fest exemplifies of service to the community, devotion to family, and love of country. We are proud to introduce Joseph “Joe” Curran, the Grand Marshal of the 2018 Manhattan Irish Fest Parade.

