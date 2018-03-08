Manhattan Township Says No to Northpoint

The Manhattan Township board has approved a resolution stating their opposition to the Compass Business Park which is currently under consideration by the village of Elwood. The 2,200 acre development will mainly be placed in Jackson Township but the Manhattan Township board felt is was necessary to make their opposition to the facility known believing that the increase in truck traffic will be too much for local infrastructure to handle, as well as put lives at risk. The village of Elwood board has yet to formally vote on the matter and it is unknown when the proposal will come up for a vote.