Manhattan Wants Boundary Agreements Extended With Elwood, New Lenox & Joliet

Residents of Manhattan attend the Village Board meeting on Tuesday night, voicing concerns over the proposed Northpoint development in Elwood. Residents say even if the boundary agreement is extended between Elwood and Manhattan, the effects of Northpoint will still have an adverse affect on residents in Manhattan. The 22-hundred acre Compass Business Park would bring thousands of trucks to area roadways. Manhattan Mayor Jamie Doyle says they have a tentative agreement to extend the boundary agreement with New Lenox and hopes that Elwood will extend their agreement at the Elwood Village Board Meeting on Wednesday, February 7th.

Manhattan Village Board meeting – jm

Meanwhile, Mayor Doyle said he called the Mayor of Joliet on January 25th and hasn’t heard back from him. But he ran into the Joliet City Manager, David Hales at the IDOT I-80 meeting at Joliet Jr. College. Hales told Doyle that Joliet is waiting to see where the dust settles before any decision is made on a boundary agreement. Doyle received a letter from the city of Joliet stating that the boundary agreement between Manhattan and Joliet doesn’t expire until November 1, 2026, thus discussions of an extension are premature.