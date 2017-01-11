Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration In Joliet Sunday

Joliet chapter of the Rainbow/Push Coalition is planning an event Sunday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. The celebration will be held at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Joliet beginning at 7pm. Keynote speaker will be Bishop Tavis Grant II who is the National Field Director for the Rainbow/Push Coalition.

Two awards will be given out. The 2017 Dr. Issacs Singleton Community Service award goes to Will County Board member Denise Winfrey and the 2017 Excellence in Education award goes to Retired President of the Joliet Jr. College J D Ross.