Massive Fight Forces Mall Closing in Aurora

A Monday night brawl at the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora led to evacuations, arrests and even forced the facility to be closed at one point. It was at 6:30pm that multiple fights started to break out after unusually large crowds started throwing bottles at one another. Police have stated that more than 1,000 people were in the vicinity of the fight, which prompted officials to evacuate and close the mall in order to avoid a full scale brawl from breaking out. There’s been no word on what may have started the brawl but reports say as many as seven individuals may have been arrested in connection with the fracas. Reports state as many as 75 police officers were needed to help restore order. There have also been no reports of any injuries in connection with the incident. This comes after reports of fight and evacuation at other mall across the country including facilities in North Carolina and New Hampshire.