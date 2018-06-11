Massive Police Chase Friday By Louis Joliet Mall

It was a wild police chase near the Louis Joliet Mall around 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

An eye witness says between 21 and 23 vehicles were involved in the chase of a maroon SUV, driven by a person suspected of an armed robbery at the Chase Bank at 22-22 Essington Road.

The Joliet Patch reports that by Friday evening, a Plainfield man was in custody. Armed robberies were also reportedly attempted at the Burger King and at the 7-11 near the mall. Joliet Police, The Will County Sheriff’s police and Illinois State Police were all involved in the pursuit of the suspect.