Massive Police Chase Friday By Louis Joliet Mall
By Dawn DeSart
|
Jun 11, 2018 @ 9:16 AM
From File

It was a wild police chase near the Louis Joliet Mall around 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

An eye witness says between 21 and 23 vehicles were involved in the chase of a maroon SUV, driven by a person suspected of an armed robbery at the Chase Bank at 22-22 Essington Road.

The Joliet Patch reports that by Friday evening, a Plainfield man was in custody. Armed robberies were also reportedly attempted at the Burger King and at the 7-11 near the mall. Joliet Police, The Will County Sheriff’s police and Illinois State Police were all involved in the pursuit of the suspect.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Jefferson Street Bridge Closure Begins July 9 in Joliet Jim Breuer to Perform at Rialto Square Theatre Joliet Students Recognized at Joliet Slammers Game The Mystery Of IHOb Is Solved Pritzker Leads Rauner In Latest Poll Shooting At Child’s Party Injures Seven In Aurora
Comments