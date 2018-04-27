Massive Weekend Closure in Lockport

For those who take the 9th Street Bridge into Lockport, you may want to consider other options over the weekend. Starting tonight at 10, 9th Street will close between State Street and the railroad tracks all through the weekend, as crews complete work on a water main, in relation to the State Street project. The bridge itself will remain open between Route 53 and the railroad tracks during the construction project. Traffic will be detoured to the 135th Street Bridge in Romeoville, and crews expect to have the project wrapped up just in time for Monday morning’s rush. As always with projects of this nature, allow yourself extra time through the detours.

****Jeremy Scott-WJOL News Contributor****