Mayor Says Frankfort Residents Buy Local And Results Are Positive

By Monica DeSantis
|
Apr 11, 10:51 AM

Good news for the Village of Frankfort. Sales tax receipts for the last quarter of 2016 have rebounded. These increased receipts have put the Village back on track resulting in 6-million dollars in sales tax proceeds for calendar year 2016. In 2015 sales tax receipts were 5.974-million dollars. Village Mayor Jim Holland says quote, “we can attribute the excellent sales tax receipts to the loyalty of our Frankfort residents, who continue to shop Frankfort for their daily needs and services, and the local businesses who provide excellent services to sustain our sales tax in 2016.”

