McAsey Replacement to be Selected Saturday

On Saturday afternoon, the 85th state legislative district will have their new State Rep selected and sworn in. The seat was made vacant after Democratic State Rep. Emily McAsey resigned earlier in the month. The four individuals who applied for the empty seat were Assistant State’s Attorney John Connor, Karen Johnson, Lockport Township Trustee Dean Morelli and Jared Taylor, an official from Lewis University. The only conditions needed to apply for the seat were to be a resident of the 85th district for two years and to be a member of the Democratic party. Scott Pyles, the chairman of the Will County Democratic Party, told WJOL on Thursday afternoon that whoever is selected on Saturday will immediately be sworn in as leadership in the Illinois House wants the new official in Springfield for next weeks budget talks. Final interviews for the position will take place on Saturday, however only three of the four candidates will be interviewed as Jared Taylor has never pulled a Democratic ballot in a primary and therefore is not considered eligible. McAsey resigned on June 1st and therefore the seat must be filled within 30 days of the resignation. McAsey was first elected to the state legislature in 2008. She announced her resignation after stating her intention to move to the east coast where her husband had recent accepted a new job.