McPhillips Earns Two Key Endorsements

Will County Clerk Nancy Schultz Voots announced her endorsement of Republican nominee

Laurie McPhillips to succeed her as Will County Clerk. McPhillips also received the endorsement of

Voots predecessor, former County Clerk Jan Gould.

Nancy Schultz Voots said: “Laurie McPhillips has the honesty, experience and ability the citizens

of Will County need and expect in their county clerk. I know with great certainty that she will honestly

and fairly administer elections, continue to provide a high level of service and responsiveness, and

conduct the office in a manner that Will County citizens are accustomed to. She also is the only

candidate to ever manage a countywide office. I enthusiastically ask the voters of Will County to join me

in voting for Laurie McPhillips for Will County Clerk.”

Jan Gould stated: “Laurie McPhillips is an ideal person to succeed Nancy as County Clerk. She

appreciates the excellent reputation the office has enjoyed for decades. During my tenure she worked

closely with the Clerk’s office as county board administrator and is well qualified to be our next county

clerk. I join Nancy in strongly endorsing her candidacy for Will County Clerk.”

Laurie McPhillips stated: “For 25 years Jan Gould and Nancy Schultz Voots served the people of

Will County in a manner that brought credit and pride not only to the Office of Will County Clerk, but to

Will County as a whole. Their endorsements mean more than any other in this campaign, as I am fully

aware of this legacy. I pledge to the citizens of Will County that I will preserve the legacy of fairness,

honesty, and excellent service they demand in their County Clerk. I am committed to continuing the

outstanding work performed in the office and enhancing its reputation for service wherever possible.

I am grateful to have the endorsements of these two highly respected Will County Clerks. ”

