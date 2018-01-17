Meatloaf Cookoff to Benefit MorningStar Mission Ministries

Calling all cooks who make a mean meatloaf. Dog House Pub in Joliet will host a “Meatloaf Cookoff” to benefit MorningStar Mission. All are welcome to participate. Retired Joliet Police Sergeant John Albrecht says the cost to enter is $10 and to eat will cost only $5. The meatloaf will be judged by three professionals from the food industry. Cook the meatloaf in a 13 x 9 pan prior to the event.

Dog House Pub is located at 3111 W. Jefferson Street at Essington in the Twin Oaks Plaza. Cash prizes for first, second and third best meatloaf. There will be raffles, music and a 50-50 drawing.

Last year, MorningStar Mission served 150-thousand meals, provided more than 36-thousand people nights of stay and provided more than 300 students with back to school supplies. To register your “award winning” meatloaf or to donate to MorningStar Mission, call Eloise Crabb at MorningStar Mission at 815-722-5780 or register at the Dog House Pub.