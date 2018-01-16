Meet 18th-Century Fur Traders at Louis Joliet Mall

Come meet Forest Preserve District of Will County interpretive naturalists as they portray Shishibe and Sylvie, French fur traders who lived among the Potawatomi tribe in Illinois Country. The “Voyage Through Time” program will be held from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20th, in Carson’s Court at the Louis Joliet Mall, 3340 Mall Loop Drive, Joliet.



Both the mall and the town of Joliet are named after the famous French-Canadian explorer Louis Jolliet. Jolliet lived in a time of adventure, and he inspired fur traders to travel up and down the waterways to trade with Native Americans. Shishibe and Sylvie will share stories about life in the village and river travel in the 1700s. The audience will be encouraged to engage in fun dialogue and activities.



Registration is not required for the free, all-ages program. For information on other Forest Preserve District programs and events, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.